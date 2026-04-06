Today’s Plumbing Project

Sorry to be posting so many home repairs and improvements but there isn't a lot of time for much else it seems. These two ball valves shut off the water to the kitchen and upstairs bathroom. They replace two corroded and leaking shut off valves I had installed 30 some years ago. The old valves were very hard to turn off. I was afraid of them breaking when I turn them off to work on the plumbing upstairs. Click the link to see what I replaced https://365project.org/pej76/this-%E2%80%98n-that/2026-04-06
These are SharkBite fittings. No soldering needed. You just slip them on to the tubing. It is amazing how they work. They don’t leak in the least. Almost unbelievable.