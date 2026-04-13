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Flowering Crabapple by pej76
Photo 1099

Flowering Crabapple

This tree is a child of the Flowering Crabapple we used to have in the front yard. Nice to see it blooming.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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