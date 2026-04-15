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My Chair by pej76
Photo 1101

My Chair

This is my chair in the dining room but not today. Gracie has claimed for her own. A good a place as any to relax and maybe nap.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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