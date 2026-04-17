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Previous
Photo 1103
Still Doing Well
My wife’s Easter flowers are still doing well. They are enjoying the brilliant sunshine streaming into the dining room this morning.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Taken
17th April 2026 8:09am
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