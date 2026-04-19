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What? by pej76
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What?

Gracie said she was only trying to help with folding the towels and wash cloths. Her idea of help is undoing all that has been done.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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