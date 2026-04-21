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Previous
Photo 1106
Yellow Orchid
My wife has had this Orchid for long time. It has not bloomed all that while since it last bloomed. It finally woke up. Looks like there will be some additional blooms as well. She was very happy she didn’t give up on it and toss it out.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Album
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Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
21st April 2026 8:48am
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mittens (Marilyn)
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Very pretty.
April 21st, 2026
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