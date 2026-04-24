Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1108
A Pittsburgh Dinner
Grilled Kielbasa and Pierogies for dinner this evening. Probably not the most healthy meal but it is delicious. The Pierogies are stuffed with sauerkraut. I had already eaten some when I got the idea to take a photo.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1617
photos
26
followers
32
following
303% complete
View this month »
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
Latest from all albums
1103
1104
382
1105
1106
1107
383
1108
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th April 2026 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes very delicious
April 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close