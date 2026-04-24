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A Pittsburgh Dinner by pej76
Photo 1108

A Pittsburgh Dinner

Grilled Kielbasa and Pierogies for dinner this evening. Probably not the most healthy meal but it is delicious. The Pierogies are stuffed with sauerkraut. I had already eaten some when I got the idea to take a photo.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes very delicious
April 25th, 2026  
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