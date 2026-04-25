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Previous
Photo 1109
Please Make the Rain Go Away
A cool and rainy day here today. Gracie has had enough of it. I know she’d rather be roaming around in the garden this afternoon instead of cat napping.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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iPhone 13
Taken
25th April 2026 2:35pm
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Lesley
ace
Ah she looks very content there
April 25th, 2026
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