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Please Make the Rain Go Away by pej76
Photo 1109

Please Make the Rain Go Away

A cool and rainy day here today. Gracie has had enough of it. I know she’d rather be roaming around in the garden this afternoon instead of cat napping.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Lesley ace
Ah she looks very content there
April 25th, 2026  
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