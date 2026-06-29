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Almost Done by pej76
Photo 1157

Almost Done

I am near completion after a couple of mistakes or rather missing steps in the instructions. All that needs to be assembled now is the stabilizer and part of the rudder. This is almost as complicated as assembling a real airplane.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Diana ace
Lovely shot and presentation. That sure looks tricky, but I am sure you will cope ;-)
June 29th, 2026  
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