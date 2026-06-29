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Previous
Photo 1157
Almost Done
I am near completion after a couple of mistakes or rather missing steps in the instructions. All that needs to be assembled now is the stabilizer and part of the rudder. This is almost as complicated as assembling a real airplane.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Album
Main Album
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iPhone 13
Taken
28th June 2026 5:41pm
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Diana
ace
Lovely shot and presentation. That sure looks tricky, but I am sure you will cope ;-)
June 29th, 2026
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