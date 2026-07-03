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Holiday Stumpy by pej76
Photo 1161

Holiday Stumpy

Our Stumpy friend is getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July. I hope he is not planning to set off any fireworks in the neighborhood. Houses are much too close for that.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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