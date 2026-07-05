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Photo 1163
Fascinated Cat
Gracie was completely fascinated by the fireworks on TV. She watched it as long as we did and may have been a little miffed at me for turning it off before the grand finale.
Gracie was completely unfazed by all the fireworks noise in the neighborhood this evening. Many pets are traumatized by the noise on the 4th of July.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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