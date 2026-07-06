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Previous
Photo 1164
Mallow and Bee Balm
Taken the other day after a rain. We are currently going through a stretch of rainy weather which is a relief from the heat of the last few weeks. The garden is loving the rain.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Paul J
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@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Photo Details
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Album
Main Album
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iPhone 13
Taken
4th July 2026 3:17pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So pretty. We are back in another heawave here in England. Our third in the last two months. Getting tedious now!! Not used to it and dislike it. Blow some rainclouds over the Atlantic for me, will ya? LOL
July 6th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful flowers.
July 6th, 2026
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