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Mallow and Bee Balm by pej76
Photo 1164

Mallow and Bee Balm

Taken the other day after a rain. We are currently going through a stretch of rainy weather which is a relief from the heat of the last few weeks. The garden is loving the rain.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Paul J

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@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So pretty. We are back in another heawave here in England. Our third in the last two months. Getting tedious now!! Not used to it and dislike it. Blow some rainclouds over the Atlantic for me, will ya? LOL
July 6th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful flowers.
July 6th, 2026  
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