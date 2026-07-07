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Previous
Photo 1165
Foggy Morning
Our stretch of stormy weather has made it very humid here which is causing foggy mornings. At least the daily temperatures are not in the 90s now.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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7th July 2026 6:06am
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