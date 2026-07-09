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Previous
Photo 1167
Water Problems
Seen on my morning walk about. The township has been working on the water lines in this end of our neighborhood by the swimming pool. I hope the folks in this area are not without water for long on these hot days.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Paul J
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@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Taken
9th July 2026 10:18am
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Diana
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That does look like a bigger problem.
July 9th, 2026
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