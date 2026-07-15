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Buzzy Bees by pej76
Photo 1171

Buzzy Bees

The little bees or wasps are all over this flower in the morning. There were many more than the four I captured here. Some of them flew away when I got close to the flower
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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