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Miniture Sunflower by pej76
Photo 1172

Miniture Sunflower

We’ve had several of these pop up in the Pachysandra from when we fed the birds on the railing a few times this past Spring. It won’t get much bigger but the bees have another flower to go to.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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