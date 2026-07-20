At the Vets ( Again )

We had a rough week with Gracie last week. She got sick all of a sudden overnight last Tuesday. She was very lethargic and wasn’t eating or drinking. The vet said she had an infection of some sort but didn’t know where it could have come from. Gracie was put on an antibiotic and a steroid and starting doing better in a few days. She is pretty much back to her old self now. We took her in for a followup this morning. Vet was happy with her progress. We go back in a couple of weeks to check her platelets which are low. Hopefully, that will have cleared up as well.