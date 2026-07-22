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Previous
Photo 1175
Thieving Stumpy
I think Stumpy has been up to no good. Looks like he has been stealing hubcaps. He must have to work hard at this. Not many cars have hubcaps anymore.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Paul J
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@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Photo Details
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3
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
22nd July 2026 9:47am
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Diana
ace
Fabulous find and fun shot 😀
July 23rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great find
July 23rd, 2026
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