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Thieving Stumpy by pej76
Photo 1175

Thieving Stumpy

I think Stumpy has been up to no good. Looks like he has been stealing hubcaps. He must have to work hard at this. Not many cars have hubcaps anymore.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Diana ace
Fabulous find and fun shot 😀
July 23rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great find
July 23rd, 2026  
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