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Weed Puff Balls by pej76
Photo 1177

Weed Puff Balls

At first I thought this was milk weed that had exploded but I don’t think it is. It is some other kind of weed that I don’t know the name of. Anyway, I though it made an interesting picture. Seen on my morning walkabout.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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