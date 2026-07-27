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Previous
Photo 1177
Weed Puff Balls
At first I thought this was milk weed that had exploded but I don’t think it is. It is some other kind of weed that I don’t know the name of. Anyway, I though it made an interesting picture. Seen on my morning walkabout.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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27th July 2026 9:04am
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