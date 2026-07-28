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Rolling Acres Clubhouse by pej76
Photo 1178

Rolling Acres Clubhouse

Waiting for the rest of our group to show up this morning to play in the rain. It was a miserable front nine weather wise.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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