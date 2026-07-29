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Previous
Photo 1179
At Costco
I meant to post this the other day when I went shopping at Costco. Way too early.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Photo Details
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5
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2
Album
Main Album
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iPhone 13
Taken
27th July 2026 10:27am
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Babs
ace
Definitely too early
July 29th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
I hope these things fade in popularity soon
July 29th, 2026
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