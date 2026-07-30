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Previous
Photo 1180
Car Hopping
Gracie can’t resist climbing onto or into one of our cars. I was surprised she did it this morning after her ride to the vet today. She was getting all comfy inside when I tried to sneak up on her for a photo. She decided to hop out then.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Album
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iPhone 13
Taken
30th July 2026 11:04am
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Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 30th, 2026
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