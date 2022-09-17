Previous
Next
Romanian Food Festival by pej76
15 / 365

Romanian Food Festival

I guess this could be any food festival but you just have to take my word for it that this is Romanian. Our son in law is Romanian. He invited us to tag along with them this year to the festival. Food was very good.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Paul J

ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise