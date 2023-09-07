Previous
Ready To Go ( Almost ) by pej76
39 / 365

Ready To Go ( Almost )

The only assembly required was attaching the catch bag to its frame. Otherwise the only thing that needed to be done was charging the battery. An hour later it was fully charged.

I couldn’t wait to use my new toy so I mowed the lawn in the afternoon even though it was as hot as blazes again.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
10% complete

