39 / 365
Ready To Go ( Almost )
The only assembly required was attaching the catch bag to its frame. Otherwise the only thing that needed to be done was charging the battery. An hour later it was fully charged.
I couldn’t wait to use my new toy so I mowed the lawn in the afternoon even though it was as hot as blazes again.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
394
photos
14
followers
24
following
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
