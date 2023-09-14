My “catty” again

Previous
Gracie has decided that my hitting pad is more useful as a scratching pad. Perhaps she’s right based on my play this season.

Gracie can not resist coming over to the pad to have a good scratch when I set it out. She will then sit at my feet as if telling me that she is more important and more in need of attention than golf.
Casablanca ace
Of course she is more important, she is a cat 😂😻😂
September 14th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Do you play off scratch. Well done. Nice shot too.
September 14th, 2023  
