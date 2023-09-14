Sign up
My “catty” again
Gracie has decided that my hitting pad is more useful as a scratching pad. Perhaps she’s right based on my play this season.
Gracie can not resist coming over to the pad to have a good scratch when I set it out. She will then sit at my feet as if telling me that she is more important and more in need of attention than golf.
14th September 2023
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
403
photos
14
followers
24
following
Casablanca
ace
Of course she is more important, she is a cat 😂😻😂
September 14th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Do you play off scratch. Well done. Nice shot too.
September 14th, 2023
