42 / 365
Birdbath Gracie
Gracie likes to drink from the birdbaths. She was standing on her hind legs drinking out of this one. By the time I was done fumbling to get the camera app on my phone she had finished and was sitting there quietly. Thought I’d take a photo anyway.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
414
photos
14
followers
24
following
11% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th September 2023 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How cute, a perfect colour match too.
September 19th, 2023
