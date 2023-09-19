Previous
Birdbath Gracie

Gracie likes to drink from the birdbaths. She was standing on her hind legs drinking out of this one. By the time I was done fumbling to get the camera app on my phone she had finished and was sitting there quietly. Thought I’d take a photo anyway.
Paul J

Diana ace
How cute, a perfect colour match too.
September 19th, 2023  
