Scorecard

It was a rough start for me yesterday at Beaver Valley Golf Club where I normally play well. My score is the top line. It took me 6 holes to settle down. On the back I played bogie golf and shot a 44. No winnings today though.



The two players at the bottom of the score card are in their mid 80s. They can't hit the ball very well anymore but they both enjoy being out on the course with the guys. Scores aren't important to them. Just being with the guys is enough.