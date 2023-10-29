Sign up
It Tastes Better
Gracie can not resist drinking out of the birdbath. I had just cleaned and filled it then Gracie was at it. I have no idea what the attraction is to her.
BTW, did you notice the new carpet of leaves on the lower yard? These won’t be so easy to take up as the coming rain will make them heavy with moisture.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off.
13% complete
2
Extras
iPhone 13
28th October 2023 9:55am
