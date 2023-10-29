Previous
It Tastes Better by pej76
It Tastes Better

Gracie can not resist drinking out of the birdbath. I had just cleaned and filled it then Gracie was at it. I have no idea what the attraction is to her.

BTW, did you notice the new carpet of leaves on the lower yard? These won’t be so easy to take up as the coming rain will make them heavy with moisture.
