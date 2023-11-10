Previous
Is This on Ok? by pej76
Is This on Ok?

Last night I broke an old plastic ladle my wife had for many years while washing it. I had to go to the store for milk later and found this. Of course I had to ask if it was acceptable. It was. Thank goodness for the iPhone.
Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details

