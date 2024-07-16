Sign up
Previous
66 / 365
What Cat?
The gray squirrel is also making sure Gracie is not lurking nearby.
Much better image quality with the right camera settings.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
