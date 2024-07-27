Sign up
Previous
67 / 365
House Finch
Resting in the pine tree waiting for its turn at the feeder below. I thought at first this was a baby Cardinal but looking closer it’s clearly a house finch.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
