Previous
Our Little Tree by pej76
83 / 365

Our Little Tree

I put up our Christmas tree this afternoon. We gave away our big tree a couple of years ago. I’m all for simplicity in my old age. Just a few decorations to be added plus the Crèche on the nearby table.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A very festive tree
November 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Small but elegant
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact