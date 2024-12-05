A Gift From Alberta

We are experiencing what the weatherman calls an Alberta Clipper. It’s a strong cold front coming down upon us from the northwest which is Alberta, Canada. The clippers at this time of the year blow across the still warm Great Lakes and generate a lot of snow. The areas on the eastern sides of the lakes have been buried in many feet of snow already. The clipper is adding to their woes. Fortunately for us here in south western Pennsylvania only about an inch fell. It is very cold and windy though.