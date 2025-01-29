Previous
Sea Monster by pej76
87 / 365

Sea Monster

No, it isn't a giant squid attacking my car. Just another shot inside the car wash.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
23% complete

Casablanca ace
Very cool colours
January 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Amazing colours!
January 29th, 2025  
