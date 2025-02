Grandson and Mozart

Playing around some more with color isolation in Affinity 2. I found an easier way to do it than the video I was watching. I'm not a 100% sure why it works the way it does but the bottom line is that it is an easier way to do it and it works.



Pictured here is grandson and Mozart the rag doll kitty. Mozart follows grandson everywhere even though grandson is a bit too rough with him at times. Mozart is a very forgiving and gentle kitty.