Couch Gracie

This really isn't for the Flash of Red theme. I was playing with Affinity Photo 2 to learn how to isolate colors so when the Valentine's Day comes around I will be able to produce a photo with red isolated. I've watched several tutorials on YouTube on how to do this. The videos don't tell you everything however. It took some trial and error to get it right.



As far as the photo itself goes, my wife would love it if Gracie would sit with her while she reads. Gracie just won't do that however. She came to where my wife was sitting but then got up when my wife sat down again.