Top Golf 2nd Level

There are quite a few stalls at Top Golf on three different levels. All are heated. It’s quite comfortable even on a 34 degree day. Each stall has a table to sit at for snacks and drinks. Each stall is equipped with a full complement of clubs if you don’t want to use your own. Those dividers between the stalls are ball dispensers. A ball is dispensed when you wave your club over a spot on the machine.