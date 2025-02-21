Sign up
Previous
91 / 365
Mrs Cardinal D
More fiddling with Mrs Cardinal and Affinity Object Selection Tool
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
2
2
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1099
photos
22
followers
31
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
5th January 2025 2:50pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully captured
February 21st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
What a lovely image. The SC is just fabulous
February 21st, 2025
