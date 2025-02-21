Previous
Mrs Cardinal D by pej76
Mrs Cardinal D

More fiddling with Mrs Cardinal and Affinity Object Selection Tool
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Paul J

@pej76
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully captured
February 21st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
What a lovely image. The SC is just fabulous
February 21st, 2025  
