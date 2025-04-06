Previous
Carnegie Melon University by pej76
Carnegie Melon University

Taken by our son in law on his return flight from a business trip. SIL is a professor at CMU.

CMU is located in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. The airplane is about 10 minutes from landing at this point.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
Diana ace
What a great close up!
April 6th, 2025  
