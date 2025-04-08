Previous
April Snow by pej76
April Snow

And just yesterday I mowed the lawn, cleaned debris out of the garden, and hit some golf balls in the backyard. I was surprised to see the snow this morning.
Paul J

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Spring often comes and goes before it settles. Hopefully it will come back soon!
April 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spring snow
April 8th, 2025  
