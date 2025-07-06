Sign up
Previous
106 / 365
Feed Me!!
The feeder was empty. Apparently this little Titmouse was very unhappy about it. This was part of a video clip that I downloaded to my iPhone. I took a screen shot at the height of the fussing then cropped it.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
2
3
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1267
photos
23
followers
30
following
29% complete
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
862
863
864
294
865
106
295
866
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Taken
6th July 2025 1:01pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Whatcha saying
July 6th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Fabulous!
July 6th, 2025
