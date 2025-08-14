Sign up
Previous
110 / 365
Getting Bigger
My woodpile is getting bigger with the addition of the Alder wood. I will check with the neighbor again to see if he wants the Alder. It is supposed to be good firewood.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
13th August 2025 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks good.
August 14th, 2025
