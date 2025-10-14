From Rochester to Monaca

On the way home from golf today we crossed over the Ohio River from Rochester to Monaca Pa. Monaca is where I grew up. If you look on a map Monaca is located where the Ohio River turns from flowing northwest to southwest.



I was hoping for a clear shot of Monaca from across the river but there wasn't any spot free of obstructions. I had to settle for a shot through the fence on the bridge.



If you look at the photo on the extreme left, just above the center of the rear view mirror that is the area where my home was.