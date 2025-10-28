Sign up
Overdone
Also seen on my afternoon walk about. There are numerous homes in our neighborhood that have big displays for Halloween. Most of them also do big displays for Christmas. Fun for them I suppose. I wonder where they store all the stuff out of season.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
Paul J
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
