Weird Cat by pej76
Weird Cat

For some strange feline reason Gracie decided to play with the dangling feather while curled up in the waste basket. When I questioned her about this bizarre behavior she just gave me the cat look that translates to “what?”
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Paul J

Lesley ace
Aw too cute
November 7th, 2025  
