Previous
114 / 365
Weird Cat
For some strange feline reason Gracie decided to play with the dangling feather while curled up in the waste basket. When I questioned her about this bizarre behavior she just gave me the cat look that translates to “what?”
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
1
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1406
photos
23
followers
28
following
31% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
6th November 2025 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Aw too cute
November 7th, 2025
