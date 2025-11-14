Sign up
Previous
116 / 365
Lonesome Dove
It was having a rest on the deck railing. I thought it might be injured or sick but after a few minutes it got up an flew away. Probably just needed to have a break in the day.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today.
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
14th November 2025 12:28pm
