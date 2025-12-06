Previous
Gracie and Us by pej76
117 / 365

Gracie and Us

5 year old grandson finally got the hang of working the camera ( sort of ). He had to take a photo of Gracie on her blanket. Gracie, of course, in typical cat fashion ignored him.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
32% complete

