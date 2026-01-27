Sign up
123 / 365
Piling Up
The snow clearing from the driveway is starting to pile up as well. If we get anymore snow the birdbath will be buried.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Paul J
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
26th January 2026 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How neat and tidy that looks, it must have taken some time!
January 27th, 2026
