Piling Up by pej76
123 / 365

Piling Up

The snow clearing from the driveway is starting to pile up as well. If we get anymore snow the birdbath will be buried.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Paul J

@pej76
Photo Details

Diana ace
How neat and tidy that looks, it must have taken some time!
January 27th, 2026  
