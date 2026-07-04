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Can’t they read?
The sign says No Parking! Actually, the sign is meant to keep the community swimming pool patrons from parking on this side of the street. The pool does attract a big crowd on holidays today being the 4th of July.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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4th July 2026 10:06am
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