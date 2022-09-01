Previous
Gracie’s Sunspot by pej76
Gracie’s Sunspot

So, I thought I’d give the nifty fifty a try. Here’s Gracie SOOC at 50mm. It took a couple of tries to get the camera settings right with the bright sun and the shadow but no PP either in the camera or computer.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Paul J

ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
Corinne C ace
Gracie is a cute subject for your challenge!
September 1st, 2022  
