Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
1 / 365
Gracie’s Sunspot
So, I thought I’d give the nifty fifty a try. Here’s Gracie SOOC at 50mm. It took a couple of tries to get the camera settings right with the bright sun and the shadow but no PP either in the camera or computer.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
34
photos
4
followers
13
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Latest from all albums
27
28
29
30
31
1
1
32
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
This n That
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
1st September 2022 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
Corinne C
ace
Gracie is a cute subject for your challenge!
September 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close